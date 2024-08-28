Ex-Dividend Reminder: Baxter International, Cboe Global Markets and First Financial Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), and First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/1/24, Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/13/24, and First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of BAX's recent stock price of $37.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Baxter International Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when BAX shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for CBOE to open 0.30% lower in price and for FFBC to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAX, CBOE, and FFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.06% for Baxter International Inc, 1.19% for Cboe Global Markets Inc, and 3.66% for First Financial Bancorp.

In Wednesday trading, Baxter International Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and First Financial Bancorp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QBTS

 FNLC Videos

 SRBK Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.