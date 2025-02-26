Ex-Dividend Reminder: Baxter International, Bank of Hawaii and Evercore

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH), and Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 4/1/25, Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/14/25, and Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of BAX's recent stock price of $35.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Baxter International Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when BAX shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for BOH to open 0.99% lower in price and for EVR to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for BAX, BOH, and EVR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.89% for Baxter International Inc, 3.95% for Bank of Hawaii Corp, and 1.33% for Evercore Inc Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Baxter International Inc shares are currently up about 2.5%, Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are up about 1%, and Evercore Inc Class A shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

