Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barrett Business Services, MSCI and RTX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barrett Business Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 8/30/24, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 8/30/24, and RTX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/5/24. As a percentage of BBSI's recent stock price of $35.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when BBSI shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.29% lower in price and for RTX to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBSI, MSCI, and RTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI):



MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Barrett Business Services, Inc., 1.17% for MSCI Inc, and 2.16% for RTX Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, MSCI Inc shares are up about 2.6%, and RTX Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

