News & Insights

Markets
BCLYF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barclays, Brookfield Business and Brookfield Business Partners

February 26, 2025 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF), Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC), and Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barclays plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.055 on 4/4/25, Brookfield Business Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/31/25, and Brookfield Business Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of BCLYF's recent stock price of $3.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of Barclays plc to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when BCLYF shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for BBUC to open 0.23% lower in price and for BBU to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCLYF, BBUC, and BBU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF):

BCLYF+Dividend+History+Chart

Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC):

BBUC+Dividend+History+Chart

Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU):

BBU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for Barclays plc, 0.92% for Brookfield Business Corp, and 0.99% for Brookfield Business Partners LP.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Barclays plc shares are currently up about 3%, Brookfield Business Corp shares are up about 2.1%, and Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Oversold Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding APM
 AVUS Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oversold Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding APM-> AVUS Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BCLYF
BBUC
BBU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.