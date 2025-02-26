Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barclays, Brookfield Business and Brookfield Business Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF), Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC), and Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barclays plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.055 on 4/4/25, Brookfield Business Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/31/25, and Brookfield Business Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of BCLYF's recent stock price of $3.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of Barclays plc to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when BCLYF shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for BBUC to open 0.23% lower in price and for BBU to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCLYF, BBUC, and BBU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF):



Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC):



Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for Barclays plc, 0.92% for Brookfield Business Corp, and 0.99% for Brookfield Business Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Barclays plc shares are currently up about 3%, Brookfield Business Corp shares are up about 2.1%, and Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

