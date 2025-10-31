Ex-Dividend Reminder: Banner, Hanmi Financial and MetLife

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/25, Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), Hanmi Financial Corp. (Symbol: HAFC), and MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/14/25, Hanmi Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/20/25, and MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5675 on 12/9/25. As a percentage of BANR's recent stock price of $60.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Banner Corp. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when BANR shares open for trading on 11/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for HAFC to open 1.01% lower in price and for MET to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BANR, HAFC, and MET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):



Hanmi Financial Corp. (Symbol: HAFC):



MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.29% for Banner Corp., 4.02% for Hanmi Financial Corp., and 2.87% for MetLife Inc.

In Friday trading, Banner Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Hanmi Financial Corp. shares are down about 0.2%, and MetLife Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HTFL

 Funds Holding G

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EU



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.