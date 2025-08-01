Ex-Dividend Reminder: Banner, Equitable Holdings and Synchrony Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/5/25, Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 8/15/25, Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/12/25, and Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of BANR's recent stock price of $62.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Banner Corp. to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when BANR shares open for trading on 8/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for EQH to open 0.53% lower in price and for SYF to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BANR, EQH, and SYF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):



Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.09% for Banner Corp., 2.11% for Equitable Holdings Inc, and 1.72% for Synchrony Financial.

In Friday trading, Banner Corp. shares are currently off about 1.2%, Equitable Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Synchrony Financial shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

