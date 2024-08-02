Ex-Dividend Reminder: Banner, Byline Bancorp and Equitable Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/6/24, Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY), and Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 8/16/24, Byline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 8/20/24, and Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/13/24. As a percentage of BANR's recent stock price of $56.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Banner Corp. to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when BANR shares open for trading on 8/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for BY to open 0.33% lower in price and for EQH to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BANR, BY, and EQH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):



Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY):



Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for Banner Corp., 1.33% for Byline Bancorp Inc, and 2.29% for Equitable Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Banner Corp. shares are currently off about 4.5%, Byline Bancorp Inc shares are off about 3.8%, and Equitable Holdings Inc shares are off about 3.7% on the day.

