Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank OZK, Werner Enterprises and Graco

April 10, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/25, Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN), and Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank OZK will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 4/21/25, Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/7/25, and Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 5/7/25. As a percentage of OZK's recent stock price of $40.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Bank OZK to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when OZK shares open for trading on 4/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for WERN to open 0.49% lower in price and for GGG to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OZK, WERN, and GGG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK):

OZK+Dividend+History+Chart

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):

WERN+Dividend+History+Chart

Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):

GGG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.25% for Bank OZK, 1.95% for Werner Enterprises, Inc., and 1.39% for Graco Inc.

In Thursday trading, Bank OZK shares are currently up about 7.7%, Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are up about 6%, and Graco Inc shares are up about 6.8% on the day.

