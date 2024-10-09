Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank OZK, BankUnited and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/24, Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU), and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank OZK will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 10/18/24, BankUnited Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/31/24, and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/25/24. As a percentage of OZK's recent stock price of $41.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Bank OZK to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when OZK shares open for trading on 10/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for BKU to open 0.83% lower in price and for PMT to open 2.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OZK, BKU, and PMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK):



BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU):



Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.96% for Bank OZK, 3.33% for BankUnited Inc., and 11.16% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Bank OZK shares are currently down about 1.7%, BankUnited Inc. shares are down about 1.1%, and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CNYA shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of UBP

 MVNR Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.