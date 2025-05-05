Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son, FirstEnergy and Univest Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/25, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB), FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), and Univest Financial Corp (Symbol: UVSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 5/21/25, FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 6/1/25, and Univest Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/21/25. As a percentage of NTB's recent stock price of $41.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when NTB shares open for trading on 5/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for FE to open 1.03% lower in price and for UVSP to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTB, FE, and UVSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB):



FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE):



Univest Financial Corp (Symbol: UVSP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.27% for Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd, 4.13% for FirstEnergy Corp, and 2.88% for Univest Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are currently up about 1.6%, FirstEnergy Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Univest Financial Corp shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

