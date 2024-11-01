Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son, Constellation Brands and SiriusXM Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/5/24, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB), Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), and SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 11/19/24, Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 11/21/24, and SiriusXM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/21/24. As a percentage of NTB's recent stock price of $36.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when NTB shares open for trading on 11/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for STZ to open 0.43% lower in price and for SIRI to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTB, STZ, and SIRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB):



Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.81% for Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd, 1.74% for Constellation Brands Inc, and 4.05% for SiriusXM Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are currently down about 1.8%, Constellation Brands Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and SiriusXM Holdings Inc shares are off about 2.7% on the day.

