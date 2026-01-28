Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Montreal, Tanger and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/26, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO), Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.67 on 2/26/26, Tanger Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2925 on 2/13/26, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $138.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 1/30/26. Similarly, investors should look for SKT to open 0.90% lower in price and for EFC to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMO, SKT, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):



Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.84% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec), 3.60% for Tanger Inc, and 11.67% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently up about 0.9%, Tanger Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are down about 3.5% on the day.

