Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Montreal, MetroCity Bankshares and Entegris

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/24, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO), MetroCity Bankshares Inc (Symbol: MCBS), and Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 11/26/24, MetroCity Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 11/8/24, and Entegris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/20/24. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $92.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 10/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for MCBS to open 0.78% lower in price and for ENTG to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMO, MCBS, and ENTG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):



MetroCity Bankshares Inc (Symbol: MCBS):



Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.68% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec), 3.10% for MetroCity Bankshares Inc, and 0.38% for Entegris Inc.

In Monday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently off about 0.7%, MetroCity Bankshares Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Entegris Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

