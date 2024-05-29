Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Hawaii, T-Mobile and Open Text

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH), T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), and Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/14/24, T-Mobile US Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/13/24, and Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/18/24. As a percentage of BOH's recent stock price of $56.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when BOH shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for TMUS to open 0.39% lower in price and for OTEX to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BOH, TMUS, and OTEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS):



Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.96% for Bank of Hawaii Corp, 1.55% for T-Mobile US Inc, and 3.35% for Open Text Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, T-Mobile US Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Open Text Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

