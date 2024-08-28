Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Hawaii, Evercore and Allstate

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH), Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR), and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/16/24, Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 9/13/24, and Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of BOH's recent stock price of $66.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when BOH shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for EVR to open 0.33% lower in price and for ALL to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for BOH, EVR, and ALL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.21% for Bank of Hawaii Corp, 1.32% for Evercore Inc Class A, and 1.99% for Allstate Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are currently off about 2.5%, Evercore Inc Class A shares are off about 1.2%, and Allstate Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

