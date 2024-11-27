Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Hawaii, Ellington Financial and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH), Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/13/24, Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 12/26/24, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.285 on 12/16/24. As a percentage of BOH's recent stock price of $79.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when BOH shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for EFC to open 1.05% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BOH, EFC, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.51% for Bank of Hawaii Corp, 12.61% for Ellington Financial Inc, and 7.56% for EPR Properties.

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are currently down about 0.9%, Ellington Financial Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and EPR Properties shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

