Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of America, Northern Trust and Mercantile Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/25, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), and Mercantile Bank Corp. (Symbol: MBWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/26/25, Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 10/1/25, and Mercantile Bank Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/17/25. As a percentage of BAC's recent stock price of $50.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Bank of America Corp to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when BAC shares open for trading on 9/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for NTRS to open 0.62% lower in price and for MBWM to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAC, NTRS, and MBWM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):



Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



Mercantile Bank Corp. (Symbol: MBWM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Bank of America Corp, 2.47% for Northern Trust Corp, and 3.10% for Mercantile Bank Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Northern Trust Corp shares are down about 1.1%, and Mercantile Bank Corp. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ABTL

 ACOR Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.