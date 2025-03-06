Ex-Dividend Reminder: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, Medical Properties Trust and Nicolet Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX), Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), and Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 3/25/25, Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/10/25, and Nicolet Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of BLX's recent stock price of $40.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when BLX shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for MPW to open 1.40% lower in price and for NIC to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BLX, MPW, and NIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX):



Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.13% for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., 5.58% for Medical Properties Trust Inc, and 0.96% for Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

In Thursday trading, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. shares are currently up about 2.7%, Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Nicolet Bankshares Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

