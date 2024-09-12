Ex-Dividend Reminder: Banc Of California, Universal Display and BCE

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC), Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), and BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Banc Of California Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/1/24, Universal Display Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/30/24, and BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9975 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of BANC's recent stock price of $13.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Banc Of California Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BANC shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for OLED to open 0.20% lower in price and for BCE to open 2.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BANC, OLED, and BCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC):



Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED):



BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for Banc Of California Inc, 0.79% for Universal Display Corp, and 11.34% for BCE Inc.

In Thursday trading, Banc Of California Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Universal Display Corp shares are up about 3.5%, and BCE Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

