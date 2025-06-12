Markets
BCSF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Corebridge Financial and Stock Yards Bancorp

June 12, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF), Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG), and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/30/25, Corebridge Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/30/25, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 7/1/25. As a percentage of BCSF's recent stock price of $15.76, this dividend works out to approximately 2.66%, so look for shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc to trade 2.66% lower — all else being equal — when BCSF shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for CRBG to open 0.74% lower in price and for SYBT to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCSF, CRBG, and SYBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF):

Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG):

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.66% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, 2.94% for Corebridge Financial Inc, and 1.63% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Corebridge Financial Inc shares are down about 1.5%, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

