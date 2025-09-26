Ex-Dividend Reminder: AXIS Capital Holdings, Plymouth Industrial REIT and Ryman Hospitality Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM), and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 10/17/25, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/31/25, and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of AXS's recent stock price of $94.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when AXS shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for PLYM to open 1.10% lower in price and for RHP to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AXS, PLYM, and RHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):



Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM):



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.86% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, 4.41% for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, and 5.00% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

In Friday trading, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are currently off about 2%, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

