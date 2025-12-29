Ex-Dividend Reminder: AXIS Capital Holdings, BrightSpire Capital and Sunstone Hotel Investors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP), and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/15/26, BrightSpire Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 1/15/26, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of AXS's recent stock price of $108.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when AXS shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for BRSP to open 2.74% lower in price and for SHO to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AXS, BRSP, and SHO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):



BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP):



Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, 10.94% for BrightSpire Capital Inc, and 3.95% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

In Monday trading, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading flat, BrightSpire Capital Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

