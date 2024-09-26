Ex-Dividend Reminder: AXIS Capital Holdings, Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 10/18/24, Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 10/31/24, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 10/9/24. As a percentage of AXS's recent stock price of $78.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when AXS shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for NLY to open 3.20% lower in price and for AGNC to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AXS, NLY, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):



Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.23% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, 12.81% for Annaly Capital Management Inc, and 13.89% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Thursday trading, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are currently down about 0.3%, Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

