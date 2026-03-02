Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avnet, Ingersoll Rand and Enpro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/26, Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR), and Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/18/26, Ingersoll Rand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 3/26/26, and Enpro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of AVT's recent stock price of $65.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Avnet Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when AVT shares open for trading on 3/4/26. Similarly, investors should look for IR to open 0.02% lower in price and for NPO to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVT, IR, and NPO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT):



Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR):



Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Avnet Inc, 0.08% for Ingersoll Rand Inc, and 0.49% for Enpro Inc.

In Monday trading, Avnet Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Enpro Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

