Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avista, Welltower and Sun Life Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/26, Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL), and Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4925 on 3/13/26, Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 3/10/26, and Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 3/31/26. As a percentage of AVA's recent stock price of $42.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Avista Corp to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when AVA shares open for trading on 2/25/26. Similarly, investors should look for WELL to open 0.36% lower in price and for SLF to open 1.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVA, WELL, and SLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.65% for Avista Corp, 1.42% for Welltower Inc, and 5.55% for Sun Life Financial Inc.

In Monday trading, Avista Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Welltower Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 YTD Return on Dow

 WRLD Historical Stock Prices

 EHI Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.