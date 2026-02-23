Markets
AVA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avista, Welltower and Sun Life Financial

February 23, 2026 — 10:01 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/26, Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL), and Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4925 on 3/13/26, Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 3/10/26, and Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 3/31/26. As a percentage of AVA's recent stock price of $42.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Avista Corp to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when AVA shares open for trading on 2/25/26. Similarly, investors should look for WELL to open 0.36% lower in price and for SLF to open 1.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVA, WELL, and SLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):

AVA+Dividend+History+Chart

Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):

WELL+Dividend+History+Chart

Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):

SLF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.65% for Avista Corp, 1.42% for Welltower Inc, and 5.55% for Sun Life Financial Inc.

In Monday trading, Avista Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Welltower Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 YTD Return on Dow
 WRLD Historical Stock Prices
 EHI Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YTD Return on Dow-> WRLD Historical Stock Prices-> EHI Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVA
WELL
SLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.