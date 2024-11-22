News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avista, Johnson & Johnson and Labcorp Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/24, Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), and Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 12/13/24, Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.24 on 12/10/24, and Labcorp Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of AVA's recent stock price of $39.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Avista Corp to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when AVA shares open for trading on 11/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for JNJ to open 0.80% lower in price and for LH to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVA, JNJ, and LH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):

AVA+Dividend+History+Chart

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):

JNJ+Dividend+History+Chart

Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH):

LH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.87% for Avista Corp, 3.19% for Johnson & Johnson, and 1.20% for Labcorp Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Avista Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Johnson & Johnson shares are up about 1.6%, and Labcorp Holdings Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

