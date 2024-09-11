Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avient, Worthington Enterprises and Graphic Packaging Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT), Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR), and Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2575 on 10/9/24, Worthington Enterprises Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/27/24, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/5/24. As a percentage of AVNT's recent stock price of $45.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Avient Corp to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when AVNT shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for WOR to open 0.40% lower in price and for GPK to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVNT, WOR, and GPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT):



Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR):



Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.29% for Avient Corp, 1.59% for Worthington Enterprises Inc, and 1.37% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

In Wednesday trading, Avient Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Worthington Enterprises Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

