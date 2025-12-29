Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autohome, OR Royalties and RioCan REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM), OR Royalties Inc (Symbol: OR), and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autohome Inc will pay its annual dividend of $1.20 on 2/19/26, OR Royalties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 1/15/26, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0965 on 1/8/26. As a percentage of ATHM's recent stock price of $23.54, this dividend works out to approximately 5.10%, so look for shares of Autohome Inc to trade 5.10% lower — all else being equal — when ATHM shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for OR to open 0.15% lower in price and for RIOCF to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATHM, OR, and RIOCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM):



OR Royalties Inc (Symbol: OR):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.10% for Autohome Inc, 0.59% for OR Royalties Inc, and 8.51% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

In Monday trading, Autohome Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, OR Royalties Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

