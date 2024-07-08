Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autohome, Euronav and General Mills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/10/24, Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM), Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN), and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autohome Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.57 on 8/21/24, Euronav NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 7/18/24, and General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/1/24. As a percentage of ATHM's recent stock price of $27.13, this dividend works out to approximately 2.10%, so look for shares of Autohome Inc to trade 2.10% lower — all else being equal — when ATHM shares open for trading on 7/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for EURN to open 1.95% lower in price and for GIS to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATHM, EURN, and GIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM):



Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN):



General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Autohome Inc, 7.80% for Euronav NV, and 3.82% for General Mills Inc.

In Monday trading, Autohome Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, Euronav NV shares are up about 3.7%, and General Mills Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar

 GMET shares outstanding history

 BRDR Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.