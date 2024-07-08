News & Insights

ATHM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autohome, Euronav and General Mills

July 08, 2024 — 10:29 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/10/24, Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM), Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN), and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autohome Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.57 on 8/21/24, Euronav NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 7/18/24, and General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/1/24. As a percentage of ATHM's recent stock price of $27.13, this dividend works out to approximately 2.10%, so look for shares of Autohome Inc to trade 2.10% lower — all else being equal — when ATHM shares open for trading on 7/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for EURN to open 1.95% lower in price and for GIS to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATHM, EURN, and GIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM):

ATHM+Dividend+History+Chart

Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN):

EURN+Dividend+History+Chart

General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):

GIS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Autohome Inc, 7.80% for Euronav NV, and 3.82% for General Mills Inc.

In Monday trading, Autohome Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, Euronav NV shares are up about 3.7%, and General Mills Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

