Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atour Lifestyle Holdings, Molson Coors Beverage and Tapestry

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ATAT), Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd will pay its annual dividend of $0.36 on 12/22/25, Molson Coors Beverage Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 12/19/25, and Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/22/25. As a percentage of ATAT's recent stock price of $42.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when ATAT shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for TAP to open 1.01% lower in price and for TPR to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATAT, TAP, and TPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ATAT):



Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP):



Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd, 4.04% for Molson Coors Beverage Co, and 1.46% for Tapestry Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 5.6%, Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are off about 0.9%, and Tapestry Inc shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

