Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atour Lifestyle Holdings, Carrefour and International General Insurance Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ATAT), Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF), and International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd will pay its annual dividend of $0.42 on 6/18/25, Carrefour SA will pay its annual dividend of $0.92 on 6/3/25, and International General Insurance Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/18/25. As a percentage of ATAT's recent stock price of $31.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when ATAT shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for CRERF to open 5.40% lower in price and for IGIC to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATAT, CRERF, and IGIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ATAT):



Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF):



International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd, 5.40% for Carrefour SA, and 0.87% for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd.

In Thursday trading, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 1.2%, Carrefour SA shares are up about 5.3%, and International General Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

