Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atmus Filtration Technologies, Yum! Brands and Bath & Body Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/26, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU), Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 3/4/26, Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/6/26, and Bath & Body Works Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/6/26. As a percentage of ATMU's recent stock price of $64.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when ATMU shares open for trading on 2/20/26. Similarly, investors should look for YUM to open 0.47% lower in price and for BBWI to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATMU, YUM, and BBWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU):



Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):



Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.34% for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc, 1.86% for Yum! Brands Inc, and 3.24% for Bath & Body Works Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Yum! Brands Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Bath & Body Works Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

