Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atmus Filtration Technologies, La-Z-Boy and Texas Roadhouse

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/25, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU), La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), and Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/18/25, La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/16/25, and Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 7/1/25. As a percentage of ATMU's recent stock price of $36.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when ATMU shares open for trading on 6/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for LZB to open 0.52% lower in price and for TXRH to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATMU, LZB, and TXRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU):



La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc, 2.09% for La-Z-Boy Inc., and 1.39% for Texas Roadhouse Inc.

In Friday trading, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 LOGM Videos

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SUMO

 FCCO Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.