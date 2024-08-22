Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atmos Energy, MMM and Radian Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/24, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), and Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.805 on 9/9/24, 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/12/24, and Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 9/11/24. As a percentage of ATO's recent stock price of $129.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Atmos Energy Corp. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when ATO shares open for trading on 8/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for MMM to open 0.54% lower in price and for RDN to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATO, MMM, and RDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.48% for Atmos Energy Corp., 2.17% for 3M Co, and 2.79% for Radian Group, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, 3M Co shares are up about 1.2%, and Radian Group, Inc. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

