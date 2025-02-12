Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlantic Union Bankshares, Charles Schwab and KKR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), and KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/28/25, The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 2/28/25, and KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 2/28/25. As a percentage of AUB's recent stock price of $38.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when AUB shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for SCHW to open 0.32% lower in price and for KKR to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AUB, SCHW, and KKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, 1.30% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, and 0.49% for KKR & CO Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are up about 2.5%, and KKR & CO Inc shares are down about 3.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MTX shares outstanding history

 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Royal Caribbean Group

 Institutional Holders of YELP



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.