Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlantic Union Bankshares, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior and Truist Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX), and Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/22/24, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/26/24, and Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/2/24. As a percentage of AUB's recent stock price of $37.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when AUB shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for BLX to open 1.53% lower in price and for TFC to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AUB, BLX, and TFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX):



Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.59% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, 6.12% for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., and 4.91% for Truist Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are currently up about 2.2%, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. shares are up about 1.4%, and Truist Financial Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

