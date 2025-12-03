Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atkore, Star Bulk Carriers and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR), Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK), and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atkore Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/17/25, Star Bulk Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/18/25, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/22/25. As a percentage of ATKR's recent stock price of $65.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Atkore Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when ATKR shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for SBLK to open 0.56% lower in price and for KNX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATKR, SBLK, and KNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR):



Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK):



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for Atkore Inc, 2.22% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp, and 1.47% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Atkore Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are down about 1.1%, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

