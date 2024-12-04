Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atkore, Kforce and ICF International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/24, Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR), Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), and ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atkore Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/16/24, Kforce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/20/24, and ICF International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 1/10/25. As a percentage of ATKR's recent stock price of $93.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Atkore Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when ATKR shares open for trading on 12/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for KFRC to open 0.62% lower in price and for ICFI to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATKR, KFRC, and ICFI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR):



Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC):



ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.36% for Atkore Inc, 2.49% for Kforce Inc., and 0.41% for ICF International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Atkore Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Kforce Inc. shares are down about 0.8%, and ICF International Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

