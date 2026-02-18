Ex-Dividend Reminder: Astrazeneca, FS Specialty Lending Fund and Fortune Brands Innovations

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/26, Astrazeneca plc (Symbol: AZNCF), FS Specialty Lending Fund (Symbol: FSSL), and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Astrazeneca plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.595 on 3/23/26, FS Specialty Lending Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1375 on 2/27/26, and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/11/26. As a percentage of AZNCF's recent stock price of $187.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Astrazeneca plc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when AZNCF shares open for trading on 2/20/26. Similarly, investors should look for FSSL to open 1.05% lower in price and for FBIN to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AZNCF, FSSL, and FBIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Astrazeneca plc (Symbol: AZNCF):



FS Specialty Lending Fund (Symbol: FSSL):



Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Astrazeneca plc, 12.60% for FS Specialty Lending Fund, and 1.98% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Astrazeneca plc shares are currently up about 2.1%, FS Specialty Lending Fund shares are up about 0.1%, and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

