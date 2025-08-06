Ex-Dividend Reminder: AstraZeneca, Charles Schwab and Brookline Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/25, AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN), The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), and Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AstraZeneca plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.515 on 9/8/25, The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/22/25, and Brookline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 8/22/25. As a percentage of AZN's recent stock price of $74.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of AstraZeneca plc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when AZN shares open for trading on 8/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for SCHW to open 0.28% lower in price and for BRKL to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AZN, SCHW, and BRKL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.38% for AstraZeneca plc, 1.12% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, and 5.21% for Brookline Bancorp Inc.

In Wednesday trading, AstraZeneca plc shares are currently down about 0.1%, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are off about 0.7%, and Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

