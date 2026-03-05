Markets
ASTE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Astec Industries, Equifax and Star Bulk Carriers

March 05, 2026 — 10:52 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/26, Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), and Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/31/26, Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 3/17/26, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 3/19/26. As a percentage of ASTE's recent stock price of $62.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Astec Industries, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when ASTE shares open for trading on 3/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for EFX to open 0.27% lower in price and for SBLK to open 1.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASTE, EFX, and SBLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE):

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Astec Industries, Inc., 1.08% for Equifax Inc, and 5.77% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

In Thursday trading, Astec Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Equifax Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

