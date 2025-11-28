Markets
AIZ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Assurant, Tradeweb Markets and Live Oak Bancshares

November 28, 2025 — 10:21 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ), Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW), and Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 12/29/25, Tradeweb Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/15/25, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of AIZ's recent stock price of $228.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Assurant Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when AIZ shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for TW to open 0.11% lower in price and for LOB to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIZ, TW, and LOB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ):

Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW):

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Assurant Inc, 0.44% for Tradeweb Markets Inc, and 0.37% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

In Friday trading, Assurant Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

