Ex-Dividend Reminder: Associated Banc-Corp, Nelnet and First Financial Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), and First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Associated Banc-Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/15/25, Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/16/25, and First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of ASB's recent stock price of $27.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Associated Banc-Corp to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when ASB shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for NNI to open 0.23% lower in price and for FFBC to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASB, NNI, and FFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB):



Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.41% for Associated Banc-Corp, 0.93% for Nelnet Inc, and 3.77% for First Financial Bancorp.

In Friday trading, Associated Banc-Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Nelnet Inc shares are trading flat, and First Financial Bancorp shares are down about 1% on the day.

