Ex-Dividend Reminder: ASMLF, Cal-Maine Foods and Citizens Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/24, Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF), Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Asml Hldg NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 11/7/24, Cal-Maine Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.019 on 11/14/24, and Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 11/13/24. As a percentage of ASMLF's recent stock price of $717.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Asml Hldg NV to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when ASMLF shares open for trading on 10/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for CALM to open 1.14% lower in price and for CFG to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASMLF, CALM, and CFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF):



Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM):



Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.85% for Asml Hldg NV, 4.56% for Cal-Maine Foods Inc, and 4.05% for Citizens Financial Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Asml Hldg NV shares are currently up about 0.6%, Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying

 Institutional Holders of LRFC

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding USB



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.