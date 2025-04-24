Markets
ASMLF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Asml Hldg, Conagra Brands and Blackstone

April 24, 2025 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/25, Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF), Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), and Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Asml Hldg NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.84 on 5/6/25, Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/29/25, and Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 5/5/25. As a percentage of ASMLF's recent stock price of $653.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Asml Hldg NV to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when ASMLF shares open for trading on 4/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for CAG to open 1.39% lower in price and for BX to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASMLF, CAG, and BX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF):

ASMLF+Dividend+History+Chart

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):

CAG+Dividend+History+Chart

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):

BX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Asml Hldg NV, 5.55% for Conagra Brands Inc, and 2.93% for Blackstone Inc.

In Thursday trading, Asml Hldg NV shares are currently up about 3.5%, Conagra Brands Inc shares are down about 1%, and Blackstone Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MIFI Options Chain
 Funds Holding PFRL
 ETFs Holding FARM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MIFI Options Chain-> Funds Holding PFRL-> ETFs Holding FARM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASMLF
CAG
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.