Ex-Dividend Reminder: Asml Hldg, Conagra Brands and Blackstone

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/25, Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF), Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), and Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Asml Hldg NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.84 on 5/6/25, Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/29/25, and Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 5/5/25. As a percentage of ASMLF's recent stock price of $653.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Asml Hldg NV to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when ASMLF shares open for trading on 4/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for CAG to open 1.39% lower in price and for BX to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASMLF, CAG, and BX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF):



Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):



Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Asml Hldg NV, 5.55% for Conagra Brands Inc, and 2.93% for Blackstone Inc.

In Thursday trading, Asml Hldg NV shares are currently up about 3.5%, Conagra Brands Inc shares are down about 1%, and Blackstone Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

