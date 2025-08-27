Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ashland, DuPont and Dow

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH), DuPont (Symbol: DD), and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ashland Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 9/15/25, DuPont will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 9/15/25, and Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/12/25. As a percentage of ASH's recent stock price of $56.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Ashland Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when ASH shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for DD to open 0.53% lower in price and for DOW to open 1.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASH, DD, and DOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH):



DuPont (Symbol: DD):



Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Ashland Inc, 2.12% for DuPont, and 5.65% for Dow Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Ashland Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, DuPont shares are up about 0.4%, and Dow Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

