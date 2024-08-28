Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ashland, Barrick Gold and Element Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH), Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD), and Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ashland Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 9/15/24, Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/16/24, and Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of ASH's recent stock price of $89.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Ashland Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when ASH shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for GOLD to open 0.49% lower in price and for ESI to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASH, GOLD, and ESI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH):



Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Ashland Inc, 1.96% for Barrick Gold Corp., and 1.23% for Element Solutions Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Ashland Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are off about 0.1%, and Element Solutions Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

