Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ashland, Advanced Drainage Systems and DuPont

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), and DuPont (Symbol: DD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ashland Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 6/15/25, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/16/25, and DuPont will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of ASH's recent stock price of $50.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Ashland Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when ASH shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for WMS to open 0.16% lower in price and for DD to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASH, WMS, and DD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH):



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



DuPont (Symbol: DD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Ashland Inc, 0.64% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, and 2.37% for DuPont.

In Wednesday trading, Ashland Inc shares are currently up about 3%, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and DuPont shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

