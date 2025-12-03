Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arthur J. Gallagher, Hancock Whitney and Bank of America

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG), Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC), and Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/19/25, Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/15/25, and Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/26/25. As a percentage of AJG's recent stock price of $244.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when AJG shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for HWC to open 0.73% lower in price and for BAC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AJG, HWC, and BAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG):

AJG+Dividend+History+Chart

Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):

HWC+Dividend+History+Chart

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):

BAC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., 2.92% for Hancock Whitney Corp, and 2.11% for Bank of America Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are currently off about 0.8%, Hancock Whitney Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Bank of America Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

