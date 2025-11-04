Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Armstrong World Industries, Crown Holdings and Hess Midstream

November 04, 2025 — 10:06 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/6/25, Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), and Hess Midstream LP (Symbol: HESM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.339 on 11/20/25, Crown Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 11/20/25, and Hess Midstream LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7548 on 11/14/25. As a percentage of AWI's recent stock price of $192.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when AWI shares open for trading on 11/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for CCK to open 0.27% lower in price and for HESM to open 2.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWI, CCK, and HESM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI):

AWI+Dividend+History+Chart

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK):

CCK+Dividend+History+Chart

Hess Midstream LP (Symbol: HESM):

HESM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.70% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, 1.07% for Crown Holdings Inc, and 8.76% for Hess Midstream LP.

In Tuesday trading, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Crown Holdings Inc shares are trading flat, and Hess Midstream LP shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

